Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 4

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
First hour: Discussing strategies to reduce homelessness in Rochester

Second hour: Exploring faith-based approaches to racial justiceRochester is seeing a 20 to 25 percent increase in homelessness since this time last year. That's according to leaders at the local non-profit, Person Centered Housing Options. We're joined by those leaders and a graduate from their programs to discuss strategic ways to reduce homelessness, especially in advance of the winter months. Our guests:

  • Nicholas Coulter, co-founder of Person Centered Housing Options
  • Jeanell Coleman Grimes, manager of the Health Home Team at Person Centered Housing Options
  • Ramadan Ramadan, resident and graduate of the Health Home program at Person Centered Housing Options

Then in our second hour, how can faith leaders and members of their congregations engage in racial justice work? We're joined by Reverend Myra Brown and her colleague Ruth Marchetti to discuss it that question. They also preview this evening’s inaugural Dr. Marvin L. Krier Mich Memorial Lecture, "The Movement Toward Racial Justice: A Faith-Based and Grassroots Framework" at St. John Fisher College. Our guests:

  • Reverend Myra Brown, pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
  • Ruth Marchetti, retired social justice educator and active community volunteer
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
