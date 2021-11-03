Connections: Winners of Tuesday night's election
Post-Election Day, we talk with some of the winners of last night's races. We've reached out to winners from both major political parties.
These are the representatives-elect who are willing and available to join us:
- John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator who won a second term
- Bernie Iacovangelo, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
- Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls and Monroe County Legislator-elect
- Willie Lightfoot, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
- Kim Smith, Rochester City Council member-elect
- Miguel Melendez, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
- Robin Wilt, Brighton Town Board member who won a second term