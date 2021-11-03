Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 3

First hour: Winners of Tuesday night's election

Second hour: Exploring local job training programs for young peoplePost-Election Day, we talk with some of the winners of last night's races. We've reached out to winners from both major political parties. These are the representatives-elect who are willing and available to join us:

John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator who won a second term

Bernie Iacovangelo, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls and Monroe County Legislator-elect

Willie Lightfoot, Rochester City Council member who won a second term

Kim Smith, Rochester City Council member-elect

Miguel Melendez, Rochester City Council member who won a second term

Robin Wilt, Brighton Town Board member who won a second term

Then in our second hour, the uptick in violence in Rochester has community leaders brainstorming ways to help young people stay safe. Some of their ideas include job training initiatives. RochesterWorks! is launching a multi-million-dollar program aimed at providing job training and job opportunities for several hundred young people. That program is one of several that we discuss this hour with our guests:

