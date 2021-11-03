Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 3
First hour: Winners of Tuesday night's election
Second hour: Exploring local job training programs for young peoplePost-Election Day, we talk with some of the winners of last night's races. We've reached out to winners from both major political parties. These are the representatives-elect who are willing and available to join us:
- John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator who won a second term
- Bernie Iacovangelo, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
- Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls and Monroe County Legislator-elect
- Willie Lightfoot, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
- Kim Smith, Rochester City Council member-elect
- Miguel Melendez, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
- Robin Wilt, Brighton Town Board member who won a second term
Then in our second hour, the uptick in violence in Rochester has community leaders brainstorming ways to help young people stay safe. Some of their ideas include job training initiatives. RochesterWorks! is launching a multi-million-dollar program aimed at providing job training and job opportunities for several hundred young people. That program is one of several that we discuss this hour with our guests:
- Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks!
- Jonathan Compton, divisional director of workforce development at the Urban League
- Sara Hughes, "relationship artist," who helps connect young people to join training opportunities
- Larrice Richardson, 2020 RCSD graduate enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at MCC
- Tyriek Hagan, aka "Wingz," lyricist and entrepreneur