© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 3

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 3, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
voter_stickers.jpg
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
/

First hour: Winners of Tuesday night's election

Second hour: Exploring local job training programs for young peoplePost-Election Day, we talk with some of the winners of last night's races. We've reached out to winners from both major political parties. These are the representatives-elect who are willing and available to join us:

  • John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator who won a second term
  • Bernie Iacovangelo, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
  • Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls and Monroe County Legislator-elect
  • Willie Lightfoot, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
  • Kim Smith, Rochester City Council member-elect
  • Miguel Melendez, Rochester City Council member who won a second term
  • Robin Wilt, Brighton Town Board member who won a second term

Then in our second hour, the uptick in violence in Rochester has community leaders brainstorming ways to help young people stay safe. Some of their ideas include job training initiatives. RochesterWorks! is launching a multi-million-dollar program aimed at providing job training and job opportunities for several hundred young people. That program is one of several that we discuss this hour with our guests:

  • Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks!
  • Jonathan Compton, divisional director of workforce development at the Urban League
  • Sara Hughes, "relationship artist," who helps connect young people to join training opportunities
  • Larrice Richardson, 2020 RCSD graduate enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at MCC
  • Tyriek Hagan, aka "Wingz," lyricist and entrepreneur 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack