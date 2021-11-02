© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 2

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
AdobeStock_145147397_0.jpeg
Adobe Stock/sezer66
/

First hour: Discussing the value of -- or harm in -- Americans spending more time playing video games

Second hour: Exploring vegan diningAccording to a survey by Statista, video game playing time has increased nearly 20 percent since the start of the pandemic. And a new category of “aspiring professional gamers” say that they would quit their jobs if they could support themselves via gaming. What is the value of -- or the harm in -- Americans of all ages spending more time playing video games? Our guests discuss it:

  • Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning
  • Lori Bajorek, executive director of ArtsROC
  • Joseph Dean, program manager for Earthworks at the Center for Youth

Then in our second hour, New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a scathing review of Eleven Madison Park's new vegan menu. The restaurant announced an animal-free policy in May. Wells writes, "Almost none of the main ingredients taste quite like themselves in the 10-course, $335 menu the restaurant unwrapped this June after a 15-month pandemic hiatus. Some are so obviously standing in for meat or fish that you almost feel sorry for them." We've heard from local vegans who say it's not necessary to reinvent the wheel in order to serve a tasty vegan dish. This hour, we talk about vegan dining with our guests:

  • Rob Nipe, co-owner of Grass Fed
  • Nora Rubel, co-owner of Grass Fed
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
