Connections: Should RPD officers be stationed in RCSD schools again?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
An uptick in violence in and outside Rochester City Schools has prompted some people in the school community to push for Rochester Police Department officers to be stationed in buildings again. This comes more than a year and a half after officers were removed from schools.

This hour, we hear from representatives on both sides of the debate, and we examine what the research says about police presence in schools. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
