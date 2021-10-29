Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 29

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Court

Second hour: Candidates for Rochester City Council, part 6; Ghost stories and spiritualism in Western New YorkWe continue our conversations with candidates for judicial seats. This hour, we hear from candidates for Monroe County Court. There are five candidates running for three seats. We talk with them about the role of a county court judge, as well as their platforms and experience. Our guests:

Julie Cianca

Julie Hahn

Caroline Edwards-Morrison

Marty McCarthy

Douglas Randall

Then in our second hour, we begin with a conversation with Rochester City Council candidate Ann Lewis. We talk with her about her platform and priorities. Our guest:



Ann Lewis

Then, ghost stories and spiritualism in Western New York! We end the week with a pre-Halloween conversation about folklore and legends in Rochester. Our guests:

