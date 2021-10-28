Connections: Discussing the value and criticism of private schools
The Harley School recently introduced a new program designed to bring more students from disadvantaged backgrounds into their school community. Harley says inclusion is at the core of its mission.
But critics, like author and former private school teacher Caitlin Flanagan, say that private schools have become indefensible: they disproportionately send students to the elite colleges, and they exacerbate inequality. Our guests discuss it:
- Larry Frye, head of the Harley School
- Stevie Vargas, upstate campaign coordinator for the Alliance for Quality Education