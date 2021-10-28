© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 28

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
gavel.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK
/

First hour: Candidates for New York State Supreme Court

Second hour: Discussing the value and criticism of private schoolsWe talk with candidates running for New York State Supreme Court. There are four candidates running for two seats. This hour, we talk to the candidates about their platforms and experience on the bench, and we discuss the role of a State Supreme Court Justice. Our guests:

  • Deral Givens
  • Maurice Verrillo

*The two other candidates, Elena Cariola and Jim Wash, declined to participate.
Then in our second hour, the Harley School recently introduced a new program designed to bring more students from disadvantaged backgrounds into their school community. Harley says inclusion is at the core of its mission. But critics, like author and former private school teacher Caitlin Flanagan, say that private schools have become indefensible: they disproportionately send students to the elite colleges, and they exacerbate inequality. Our guests discuss it:

  • Larry Frye, head of the Harley School
  • Stevie Vargas, upstate campaign coordinator for the Alliance for Quality Education
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack