Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 26

First hour: Why is there a labor shortage?

Second hour: Discussing "Dune"Where are all the workers? Millions of American workers who left the workforce in early 2021 have yet to return. That is causing a slow down in the supply chain, and it is leaving many companies short staffed. We examine why so many workers are still choosing to wait before coming back to the workforce. Our guests:

Amit Batabyal, Arthur J Gosnell Professor in Economics at RIT

Sasha Mitchell, Pay Equity Coalition advocate

Then in our second hour, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the novel "Dune" was released on Friday. The sci-fi space opera tells the story of a resource-deprived galaxy 8,000 years in the future. This hour, our guests -- Dune fans -- explore some of the film's themes and their parallels to 2021. Our guests:

