Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 26

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
tip_in_restaurant_by_cali2okie__april__via_flickr.jpg

First hour: Why is there a labor shortage?

Second hour: Discussing "Dune"Where are all the workers? Millions of American workers who left the workforce in early 2021 have yet to return. That is causing a slow down in the supply chain, and it is leaving many companies short staffed. We examine why so many workers are still choosing to wait before coming back to the workforce. Our guests:

  • Amit Batabyal, Arthur J Gosnell Professor in Economics at RIT
  • Sasha Mitchell, Pay Equity Coalition advocate

Then in our second hour, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the novel "Dune" was released on Friday. The sci-fi space opera tells the story of a resource-deprived galaxy 8,000 years in the future. This hour, our guests -- Dune fans -- explore some of the film's themes and their parallels to 2021. Our guests:

  • Matt Kelly, "Dune" fan and independent journalist
  • Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
  • Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography, co-founder of the Our Voices Project, and movie fan
  • Abbey Sitterley, "Dune" fan and freelance writer 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
