Connections: The rise of the card trading and grading industries

Something very strange is happening with trading cards – baseball cards especially, but also football cards, Pokémon cards, and more. Target recently announced that it would stop selling such cards, and local Target stores have posted signs saying that they’ve pulled the cards in order to protect the safety of the staff. Why would baseball cards make the staff unsafe? Turns out that during the pandemic, the card market exploded – and now buyers are competing for each new shipment, hoping to suck up the supply, find the most valuable cards, and make a profit. Some of this is due to the rise of the card grading industry, too. But does this mean the old cards in your basement are suddenly valuable?

Our guests help explain: