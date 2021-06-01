© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The rise of the card trading and grading industries

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Something very strange is happening with trading cards – baseball cards especially, but also football cards, Pokémon cards, and more. Target recently announced that it would stop selling such cards, and local Target stores have posted signs saying that they’ve pulled the cards in order to protect the safety of the staff. Why would baseball cards make the staff unsafe? Turns out that during the pandemic, the card market exploded – and now buyers are competing for each new shipment, hoping to suck up the supply, find the most valuable cards, and make a profit. Some of this is due to the rise of the card grading industry, too. But does this mean the old cards in your basement are suddenly valuable?

Our guests help explain:

Tags

Arts & Lifecollectiblestrading cards1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack