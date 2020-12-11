Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Leslie C. Youngblood and her new book, "Forever This Summer"
We talk with local author Leslie C. Youngblood about her new book, "Forever This Summer." It's the remarkable sequel to her debut novel, "Love Like Sky."
"Forever This Summer" continues the story of Georgie and her blended family, with Georgie and her mom spending their summer in Louisiana caring for Georgie's great aunt, who has Alzheimer's disease. During their stay, Georgie makes a new friend, Markie, and learns about how their family histories intertwine. It's a story about friendship, about loyalty and compassion, and about finding the truth.
We talk to Youngblood about the book, her writing process, and about reaching diverse young readers with characters who look like them. Our guest:
- Leslie C. Youngblood, author of "Love Like Sky" and "Forever This Summer"