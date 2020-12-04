© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing changes to the U.S. citizenship test

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Published December 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST
The U.S. citizenship test is getting harder. Last week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced changes to the naturalization test that immigrants must pass. The old test came from a bank of 100 possible questions; applicants were given ten of those questions, and had to answer six correctly to pass. The new test includes 128 possible questions; applicants are given twenty of those questions, and must get twelve correct to pass. And some of the acceptable answers have narrowed.

The Trump administration has said that it's important for immigrants to face high standards before earning citizenship. Critics say the new test is consistent with the administration's goal of reducing legal immigration.

Our guests:

  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo, and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History
  • Mari Tsuchiya, Rochester resident who immigrated to the United States from Japan

*You can read Professor Oberg's piece on this subject here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
