Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to have - or avoid - difficult conversations during Thanksgiving
It's a question we ask each year before the Thanksgiving: how can we have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving dinner table? A heated election season, political polarization, and tensions surrounding national news events have many families wondering how to handle disagreements or uncomfortable discussions during the holiday.
Our guests share tips for how to have productive conversations about difficult subjects or how to redirect those conversations. Our guests:
- Sherry Jackson, co-founder, Rochester Anti-Racism Action Coalition
- Jonathan Ntheketha, co-facilitator and performance educator with Impact Interactive
- Rick Staropoli, co-facilitator and performance educator with Impact Interactive
- Suzy Girard Ruttenberg, life design and leadership expert, and founder of the Courageous Conversations Process