Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: How to have - or avoid - difficult conversations during Thanksgiving

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's a question we ask each year before the Thanksgiving: how can we have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving dinner table? A heated election season, political polarization, and tensions surrounding national news events have many families wondering how to handle disagreements or uncomfortable discussions during the holiday.

Our guests share tips for how to have productive conversations about difficult subjects or how to redirect those conversations. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
