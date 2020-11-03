© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Exploring the spectrum of emotions that come with the election

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 3, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss the spectrum of emotions that come with this election. We talk about how to deal with the stress, and how to communicate with friends and family.

Our guest:

  • Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement and family support at the Mental Health Association of Rochester, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, and founder of the Black Healers Network

mental health
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
