Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the impact of affordable housing projects in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST
In 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $20 billion five-year plan to "combat homelessness and create affordable housing for all New Yorkers." This September, his office announced the availability of $158 million to advance the plan to combat homelessness.

A number of local companies and nonprofit organizations have been working to create more affordable housing options for people in the Greater Rochester area. Some of those options are supportive housing, meaning they provide different forms of assistance to people struggling with substance abuse, mental illness, and chronic homelessness.

This hour, we talk with the leaders behind some of those projects about what they've been able to accomplish and the impact they expect their projects to have on the community. Our guests:

