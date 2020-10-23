© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Understanding the latest in breast cancer screening, research, and treatment

Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
October 23, 2020
We discuss the latest in breast cancer screening, research, and treatment. Local doctors say there are misconceptions and confusion about who should be screened and when. They help us understand the guidelines, the role of breast density and genetics in diagnosis, and more. We also hear from a breast cancer patient who shares her story.

Our guests:

  • Avice O’Connell, M.D., director of women’s imaging and professor in the Department of Imaging Sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Carla Falkson, M.D., medical director of Pluta Cancer Center, and professor of oncology at the Wilmot Cancer Institute
  • Carol Lustig, RN, assistant clinical director of the Hereditary Cancer Program at Wilmot Cancer Institute
  • Steph Tubman, breast cancer patient, and member of the Young Survival Coalition

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack