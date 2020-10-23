Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge
We talk with the two candidates for Monroe County Court Judge. Democrat Meredith Vacca and Republican Derek Harnsberger are both assistant district attorneys. They discuss why they're seeking the judgeship and explain their work on the bench.
Our guests: