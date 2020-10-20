Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the United Way's 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge
The United Way of Greater Rochester is heading up a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to help people in our community develop a deeper understanding of how racism affects their daily lives.
Our guests talk about the challenge and what they hope participants learn. Our guests:
- Cicely Strickland-Ruiz, COO of the United Way of Greater Rochester
- Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of Ibero-American Action League
- Sasha Mitchell, program administrator for the Racial Equity & Justice Initiative (REJI) at St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center
- Todd Butler, president and CEO of Causewave Community Partners