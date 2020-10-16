Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Ben Sheehan on the Constitution and the U.S. government
We preview the annual Rochester Jewish Book Festival, which runs October 25 through November 1. We're joined by Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work." The book is a humorous look at why Americans don't understand how government works and how to change that.
Sheehan shares what he thinks Americans need to know, especially during election season. Our guest:
- Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work"