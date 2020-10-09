Connections: Discussing the Biden/Harris proposals to address poverty

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
The Biden/Harris campaign says its proposals could cut the poverty rate in American in half. As reported by Vox, the measures “could add up to the biggest anti-poverty plan in decades.” The plans include making Section 8 housing vouchers universal, a $3,000-a-year child allowance, and tax credits for low-income households. The Center on Poverty and Social Policy reports that if that plan had been adopted in 2018, more than 20 million people would have been lifted out of poverty.

We discuss the proposals and the impact they could have. Our guests:

  • Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children’s Agenda
  • Kent Gardner, chief economist for the Center for Governmental Research
  • Jessica Fleming, single mother of two

