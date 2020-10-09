Connections: Discussing the Biden/Harris proposals to address poverty

The Biden/Harris campaign says its proposals could cut the poverty rate in American in half. As reported by Vox, the measures “could add up to the biggest anti-poverty plan in decades.” The plans include making Section 8 housing vouchers universal, a $3,000-a-year child allowance, and tax credits for low-income households. The Center on Poverty and Social Policy reports that if that plan had been adopted in 2018, more than 20 million people would have been lifted out of poverty.

