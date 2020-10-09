Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Clerk
We talk with the two candidates for Monroe County Clerk. Jamie Romeo is the Democratic incumbent, and Karla Boyce, a current Monroe County Legislator, is the Republican challenger. We talk to them about their backgrounds, why they are running, and issues pertaining to the office of County Clerk.
Our guests:
- Jamie Romeo, Democratic candidate for Monroe County Clerk
- Karla Boyce, Republican candidate for Monroe County Clerk