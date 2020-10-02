Connections: Candidates for the 133rd Assembly District

We continue our series of conversations with candidates for office. This hour, we hear from the two candidates vying for the 133rd Assembly District seat.

Republican incumbent Marjorie Byrnes is running for her second term. Her opponent, Democrat ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc is a first-time candidate known for her work with the group Moms Demand Action.

We talk with the candidates about their platforms and their priorities for the district. Our guests: