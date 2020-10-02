Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the 133rd Assembly District
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for office. This hour, we hear from the two candidates vying for the 133rd Assembly District seat.
Republican incumbent Marjorie Byrnes is running for her second term. Her opponent, Democrat ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc is a first-time candidate known for her work with the group Moms Demand Action.
We talk with the candidates about their platforms and their priorities for the district. Our guests:
- Marjorie Byrnes, Republican candidate for the 133rd Assembly District
- ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc, Democratic candidate for the 133rd Assembly District