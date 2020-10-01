Connections: Should the next two presidential debates be canceled?

In an op-ed for the Atlantic, writer David Graham is calling for the next two presidential debates to be canceled. He writes, "The event was a shambolic shout fest, with scarcely a single morsel of substance to be found." The Commission on Presidential Debates says it plans to make changes to the format for the next two debates, and Thursday morning, is said it is considering one of the changes to be cutting off microphones if candidates break the rules.

Should the debates be canceled? Will making changes ensure a substantive discussion? Our guests discuss these questions and more: