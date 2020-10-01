© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should the next two presidential debates be canceled?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In an op-ed for the Atlantic, writer David Graham is calling for the next two presidential debates to be canceled. He writes, "The event was a shambolic shout fest, with scarcely a single morsel of substance to be found." The Commission on Presidential Debates says it plans to make changes to the format for the next two debates, and Thursday morning, is said it is considering one of the changes to be cutting off microphones if candidates break the rules.

Should the debates be canceled? Will making changes ensure a substantive discussion? Our guests discuss these questions and more:

Tags

Arts & Lifepoliticspresidential debate1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack