Connections: Discussing a potential United States after Roe v Wade
We're looking at a potential United States after Roe v Wade. For conservatives, a long-held dream could finally become reality: with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court could soon have a conservative super-majority, and Roe v Wade could be overturned. For progressives, it's a nightmare: the end of abortion rights at the federal level, and a 50-state patchwork of different laws.
Our guests discuss what could happen, and what to expect:
- Sharon Stiller, J.D., partner and director of the employment law practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP; and board member for the National Women’s Hall of Fame
- Pastor Rick LaDue, United Methodist Church of Webster
- Sarah Clark, longtime legislative staff member for multiple members of the U.S. Senate and candidate for New York State Assembly in the 136th district