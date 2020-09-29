Connections: Discussing a potential United States after Roe v Wade

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
We're looking at a potential United States after Roe v Wade. For conservatives, a long-held dream could finally become reality: with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court could soon have a conservative super-majority, and Roe v Wade could be overturned. For progressives, it's a nightmare: the end of abortion rights at the federal level, and a 50-state patchwork of different laws.

Our guests discuss what could happen, and what to expect:

  • Sharon Stiller, J.D., partner and director of the employment law practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP; and board member for the National Women’s Hall of Fame
  • Pastor Rick LaDue, United Methodist Church of Webster
  • Sarah Clark, longtime legislative staff member for multiple members of the U.S. Senate and candidate for New York State Assembly in the 136th district

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
