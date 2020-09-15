Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Samra Brouk and Christopher Missick, candidates for the 55th Senate District
State Senator Rich Funke is not seeking reelection, and two candidates are vying for his seat in the 55th District. This hour, we talk with Democratic candidate Samra Brouk and Republican candidate Christopher Missick about their platforms, their priorities for the district, and their perspectives on a range of issues impacting Rochester and New York State.
Our guests:
- Samra Brouk, Democratic candidate for State Senate, 55th District
- Christopher Missick, Republican candidate for State Senate, 55th District