Connections: Previewing the second Black Kids Matter Rally
The second Black Kids Matter Rally is set to take place Saturday at Harris Whalen Park. It was organized by local moms who wanted to create a family-friendly BLM event. From drum circles to story time to a short march, the organizers hope to raise awareness of the movement among Rochester's youngest citizens.
We talk to the mothers about the event and broader issues related to diversity, inclusion, and equitable education in our community. Our guests:
- Nicolette Ferguson, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
- Kristen Turgeon, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
- Ahlia Kitwana, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
- Melody Wollgren, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
- W.D. Ferguson, Black Kids Matter Rally participant
- Keegan Turgeon, Black Kids Matter Rally participant