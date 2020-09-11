© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing the second Black Kids Matter Rally

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 11, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The second Black Kids Matter Rally is set to take place Saturday at Harris Whalen Park. It was organized by local moms who wanted to create a family-friendly BLM event. From drum circles to story time to a short march, the organizers hope to raise awareness of the movement among Rochester's youngest citizens.

We talk to the mothers about the event and broader issues related to diversity, inclusion, and equitable education in our community. Our guests: 

  • Nicolette Ferguson, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
  • Kristen Turgeon, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer 
  • Ahlia Kitwana, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
  • Melody Wollgren, Black Kids Matter Rally organizer
  • W.D. Ferguson, Black Kids Matter Rally participant
  • Keegan Turgeon, Black Kids Matter Rally participant

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
