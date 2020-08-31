Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Kevin Wilson, candidate for the 25th Congressional District seat
Is the United States a country focused on rugged individualism or community spirit? Can it be both? Libertarians tend to advocate for the rights of individuals, and our guest is a Libertarian running for Congress.
We talk about what rugged individualism means during a crisis; how to build community; the role of the federal government in assisting businesses and local governments; and more.
Our guest:
- Kevin Wilson, Libertarian running for Congress