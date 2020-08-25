© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Discussing compassion fatigue

Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 25, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A local physician is sharing her experiences with compassion fatigue. It's an issue we've addressed on this program in the past, and with the demands on health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic, understanding the issue has become even more relevant.

Dr. Deborah Pierce was feeling the effects of clinician burnout. She says after pushing through the stigma and shame of requesting time off, she did, and emerged with a clear head and heart. She said that made her better able to serve her patients.

This hour, we reexamine compassion fatigue and how to work through it with our guests:

  • Dr. Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Shani Wilson, physician assistant who specializes in internal medicine and medication assisted therapy, and current chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
