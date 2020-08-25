Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing compassion fatigue
A local physician is sharing her experiences with compassion fatigue. It's an issue we've addressed on this program in the past, and with the demands on health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic, understanding the issue has become even more relevant.
Dr. Deborah Pierce was feeling the effects of clinician burnout. She says after pushing through the stigma and shame of requesting time off, she did, and emerged with a clear head and heart. She said that made her better able to serve her patients.
This hour, we reexamine compassion fatigue and how to work through it with our guests:
- Dr. Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Shani Wilson, physician assistant who specializes in internal medicine and medication assisted therapy, and current chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board