Connections: Where should Democrats focus on winning in November?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
With the Democratic convention in the rearview mirror, where should Democrats focus on winning in November? Four years ago, Democrats spent money in states like Arizona and Texas, lost big, and then also lost midwest states like Michigan and Wisconsin. This time around, the polls show Joe Biden tied in Texas, close in Georgia, with a chance to run a big electoral victory. Or, Democrats fear, it could be a setup for a repeat: a popular vote win and an electoral vote loss.

Our guests are Democratic strategists who lay out their vision for how to compete this fall. (This is the first of two such conversations; we plan to welcome Republican strategists next week.)

  • Paul Hypolite, public affairs strategist
  • Nicole Hushla Re, Western New York-based political consultant, and vice chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
