Connections: Where should Democrats focus on winning in November?

With the Democratic convention in the rearview mirror, where should Democrats focus on winning in November? Four years ago, Democrats spent money in states like Arizona and Texas, lost big, and then also lost midwest states like Michigan and Wisconsin. This time around, the polls show Joe Biden tied in Texas, close in Georgia, with a chance to run a big electoral victory. Or, Democrats fear, it could be a setup for a repeat: a popular vote win and an electoral vote loss.

Our guests are Democratic strategists who lay out their vision for how to compete this fall. (This is the first of two such conversations; we plan to welcome Republican strategists next week.)