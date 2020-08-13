© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Town supervisors react to Trump's comments about low-income housing in the suburbs

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 13, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Trump said this week that he wanted to send a message to “suburban housewives.” The President says he will protect suburbanites against crime and falling property values, and his plan to do that is to keep low-income housing out of the suburbs. The President says Americans spend their entire lives working their way up to a life in the suburbs, and it shouldn’t be disturbed by low-income housing.

We’ve invited many local supervisors in the Rochester suburbs to join us. Here’s who accepted our invitations:

Tags

Arts & Lifetrumpsuburbs1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack