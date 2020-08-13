Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Town supervisors react to Trump's comments about low-income housing in the suburbs
President Trump said this week that he wanted to send a message to “suburban housewives.” The President says he will protect suburbanites against crime and falling property values, and his plan to do that is to keep low-income housing out of the suburbs. The President says Americans spend their entire lives working their way up to a life in the suburbs, and it shouldn’t be disturbed by low-income housing.
We’ve invited many local supervisors in the Rochester suburbs to join us. Here’s who accepted our invitations:
- Dave Seeley, supervisor of the Town of Irondequoit
- Steve Schultz, supervisor of the Town of Henrietta
- Bill Moehle, supervisor of the Town of Brighton