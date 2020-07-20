Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Debating Rochester's curfew and how to address recent violence in the city
Last week, Mayor Lovely Warren banned public gatherings of five or more people between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the City of Rochester. The move, made in coordination with RPD, is aimed at curbing recent violence. Protesters took to the streets Wednesday night; organizers say the curfew is anti-Black and discriminatory.
This hour, our guests debate the curfew and discuss their ideas for how to address violence in Rochester. Our guests:
- Stanley Martin, co-leader of Free the People Roc
- Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley chapter of the ACLU
- Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Kerry Coleman, chair of community police relations of United Christian Leadership Ministry