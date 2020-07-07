Connections: What do pediatricians think about kids going back to school in the fall?

What do pediatricians think about kids going back to school in the fall? The American Academy of Pediatrics made headlines last week with a call to put kids back in physical classrooms, if at all possible. Dr. Sean O'Leary helped write the guidelines, and he told the New York Times that we've learned enough since March to make adjustments to school environments: "Schools can do a lot of things to really make the environment as safe as possible."

We talk to local doctors about how best to support kids this fall, no matter what decisions the state or districts make.