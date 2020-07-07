© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: What do pediatricians think about kids going back to school in the fall?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
What do pediatricians think about kids going back to school in the fall? The American Academy of Pediatrics made headlines last week with a call to put kids back in physical classrooms, if at all possible. Dr. Sean O'Leary helped write the guidelines, and he told the New York Times that we've learned enough since March to make adjustments to school environments: "Schools can do a lot of things to really make the environment as safe as possible."

We talk to local doctors about how best to support kids this fall, no matter what decisions the state or districts make.

  • Dr. Stephen Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and medical director at the New York State Department of Health
  • Dr. Elizabeth Murray, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong
  • Dr. David Topa, M.D., pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatric Associates

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
