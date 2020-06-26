Connections: Will capitalism survive the pandemic?

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Will capitalism survive the pandemic? We talk with Raj Sisodia, author of "The Healing Organization: Awakening the Conscious of Business to Help Save the World."

Sisodia is a founding member of the Conscious Capitalism movement. We talk about his work and his thoughts on the current and future state of capitalism during the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Raj Sisodia, author of "The Healing Organization," and founding member of the Conscious Capitalism movement
  • Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and president and chief evolutionary officer for the XLR8 Team

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
