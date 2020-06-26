Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Will capitalism survive the pandemic?
Will capitalism survive the pandemic? We talk with Raj Sisodia, author of "The Healing Organization: Awakening the Conscious of Business to Help Save the World."
Sisodia is a founding member of the Conscious Capitalism movement. We talk about his work and his thoughts on the current and future state of capitalism during the pandemic. Our guests:
- Raj Sisodia, author of "The Healing Organization," and founding member of the Conscious Capitalism movement
- Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and president and chief evolutionary officer for the XLR8 Team