Connections: The future of choirs and singing during the pandemic
When will it be safe to sing together again? It’s a question the New York Times asked earlier this month when reporting on how choirs have been linked to several coronavirus outbreaks. Scientific research shows that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets. When singers project in performance settings, they may unwittingly spread the virus, if infected. There have been conflicting messages across the globe about the risk of singing during the pandemic.
This hour, we discuss what the data shows and how local and national groups are adapting, both in the short and long term. Our guests:
- Lee Wright, director of music ministry at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, and founder artistic director of First Inversion choral ensemble
- Janet Galván, professor of performance studies, and director of choral activities and conducting at Ithaca College
- Dr. Scott Stratton-Smith, family medicine specialist with Rochester Regional Health
- Brenda Tremblay, host for WXXI's Classical 91.5, and member of a local choir