Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Alex Sanchez and his new graphic novel, "You Brought Me the Ocean"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Local author Alex Sanchez has a new graphic novel for young adults. "You Brought Me the Ocean" is the story of a teenager struggling to come out as gay...and as a superhero. The book was published by DC Comics and is part of the DC universe.

We talk with Sanchez about the book, what he hopes readers take from the story, and about broader issues affecting the LGBTQ community. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
