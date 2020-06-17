Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Robin Wilt, candidate for the 25th Congressional District Democratic primary
The Democratic primary is less than one week away, and voters in the 25th Congressional District will have a choice between two candidates in that race: current Congressman Joe Morelle, and Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt. This is Wilt's second run for Congress; Morelle won the seat in 2018 after the passing for long-time Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.
This hour, we talk with Wilt about her platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:
*Note: Congressman Morelle was offered equal time on the program, but was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.