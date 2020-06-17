Connections: Robin Wilt, candidate for the 25th Congressional District Democratic primary

The Democratic primary is less than one week away, and voters in the 25th Congressional District will have a choice between two candidates in that race: current Congressman Joe Morelle, and Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt. This is Wilt's second run for Congress; Morelle won the seat in 2018 after the passing for long-time Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

This hour, we talk with Wilt about her platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:

*Note: Congressman Morelle was offered equal time on the program, but was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.