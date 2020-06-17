© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Robin Wilt, candidate for the 25th Congressional District Democratic primary

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

The Democratic primary is less than one week away, and voters in the 25th Congressional District will have a choice between two candidates in that race: current Congressman Joe Morelle, and Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt. This is Wilt's second run for Congress; Morelle won the seat in 2018 after the passing for long-time Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

This hour, we talk with Wilt about her platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:

*Note: Congressman Morelle was offered equal time on the program, but was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack