Connections: Discussing racism in the suburbs
We continue our series of conversations about combating racism. This hour, we focus on efforts in local suburbs. Our guests say racism in the suburbs is often not discussed or is overlooked. Earlier this week, two men in Fairport destroyed an art gallery supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the men was an employee of Fairport Brewing Company who has since been removed from his position. The village denounced racism, and beer enthusiasts planned an anti-racism rally in Fairport on Saturday. It's one of several protests set for the weekend.
This hour, our guests discuss the efforts they are organizing in local suburbs and what they hope to accomplish:
- Craig Carson, Rochester resident
- Cherriese Marie, Hilton resident
- Rashana Greene, Hilton resident
- Julie Domaratz, mayor of the Village of Fairport
- Megan Clifford, Brighton resident