Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Candidates for the Democratic primary for Monroe County Clerk

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

The Democratic primary is less than two weeks away. This hour, we talk with the candidates for Monroe County Clerk: former Assembly member Jamie Romeo, who was appointed to the position in February after former clerk Adam Bello took office as Monroe County Executive; and Jennifer Boutte, the current director of development and community engagement for CDS Life Transitions.

We talk with the candidates about the office, their goals and priorities, and they answer our questions and yours. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
