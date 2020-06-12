Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the Democratic primary for Monroe County Clerk
The Democratic primary is less than two weeks away. This hour, we talk with the candidates for Monroe County Clerk: former Assembly member Jamie Romeo, who was appointed to the position in February after former clerk Adam Bello took office as Monroe County Executive; and Jennifer Boutte, the current director of development and community engagement for CDS Life Transitions.
We talk with the candidates about the office, their goals and priorities, and they answer our questions and yours. Our guests: