Connections: Rochester City Council member Malik Evans
We talk with Rochester City Council member Malik Evans about a number of issues: the city's budget; the impact of the pandemic on the region; and how to support local businesses during the reopening process.
Our guest:
- Malik Evans, member of Rochester City Council