Connections: How should corporate America and brands respond to social movements?

How should corporate America react to social movements? In the days after the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed, brands both big and small launched ads and social media posts in response. In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, writer Amanda Mull argues that most of those messages used vague phrasing, were awkwardly executed, and followed a template that has become standard in recent years.

How can a company strike the right balance between authenticity and social responsibility? Is it possible? Our guests explore those questions and more: