Connections: How should corporate America and brands respond to social movements?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 8, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

How should corporate America react to social movements? In the days after the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed, brands both big and small launched ads and social media posts in response. In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, writer Amanda Mull argues that most of those messages used vague phrasing, were awkwardly executed, and followed a template that has become standard in recent years.

How can a company strike the right balance between authenticity and social responsibility? Is it possible? Our guests explore those questions and more:

  • Rashad Smith, creative strategist for WLGZ The Beat, visionary of Power Hour, and project manager for "Shaping Our Stories" with Causewave Community Partners
  • Andrea Holland, owner of Holland Communications, and public speaking and communications coach
  • Jeff Knauss, co-founder and CEO of Digital Hyve

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
