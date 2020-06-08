Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How should corporate America and brands respond to social movements?
How should corporate America react to social movements? In the days after the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed, brands both big and small launched ads and social media posts in response. In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, writer Amanda Mull argues that most of those messages used vague phrasing, were awkwardly executed, and followed a template that has become standard in recent years.
How can a company strike the right balance between authenticity and social responsibility? Is it possible? Our guests explore those questions and more:
- Rashad Smith, creative strategist for WLGZ The Beat, visionary of Power Hour, and project manager for "Shaping Our Stories" with Causewave Community Partners
- Andrea Holland, owner of Holland Communications, and public speaking and communications coach
- Jeff Knauss, co-founder and CEO of Digital Hyve