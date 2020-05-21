Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the 56th Senate District primary
Longtime Republican state Senator Joe Robach is not seeking reelection. Three Democrats are vying for the seat in the upcoming primary.
This hour, we sit down with Jeremy Cooney, Hilda Rosario Escher, and Sherita Traywick to discuss their platforms and priorities for the 56th District. Our guests: