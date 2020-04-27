© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Connections: How the work of local artists is changing due to the pandemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

A number of local artists have said they've seen changes and setbacks in their work as a result of the pandemic. This hour, we talk with members of Rochester's arts community about how they are adapting during the crisis, and how a possible reopening will impact their work.

This episode will primarily feature visual artists. It's one in a series of similar conversations we'll have on the program. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeCoronavirus1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack