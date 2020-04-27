We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: How the work of local artists is changing due to the pandemic
A number of local artists have said they've seen changes and setbacks in their work as a result of the pandemic. This hour, we talk with members of Rochester's arts community about how they are adapting during the crisis, and how a possible reopening will impact their work.
This episode will primarily feature visual artists. It's one in a series of similar conversations we'll have on the program. Our guests:
- Shawn Dunwoody, local artist
- Jess Kamens, creator of the Quarantine Porch Portrait Project Documentary
- Larry Moss, founder of Airigami
- Todd Stahl, local artist and teacher
- Amanda Chestnut, local artist and teacher
- Max Wilkins, local illustrator
- Heather Swenson, local artist
- Chris Mannelli, executive director of Geva Theatre Center