Connections: Discussing local climate action efforts
Earth Day is coming, and even during the pandemic, there's a lot going on. We talk with guests who are engaged in the following efforts: Developing a "Go All Electric" campaign to promote beneficial electrification; working on a framework to support the formation of citizen action teams in local municipalities; partnering with the City Wide Tenant Union to engage renters in advocating for healthy, efficient, affordable housing; intervening in RG&E's rate case; and convening a formal, climate-focused collective impact initiative for the Finger Lakes region.
Our guests:
- Katie Rygg, co-lead for the Rochester chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby
- Hridesh Singh, senior at Brighton High School, board secretary for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition, co-founder of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and member of the leadership team for the New York Youth Climate Leaders
- Calvin Eaton, executive director of 540WMain Communiversity
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of Rochester People's Climate Coalition