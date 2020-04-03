We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: Discussing how people affected by COVID-19 can access assistance through the CARES Act
The Rochester Area Community Foundation is offering a webinar to help people and organizations affected by the pandemic better understand the CARES Act.
This hour, we’re joined by experts who will be leading to webinar. They discuss how organizations can access the federally-backed forgivable loans available through the program and how they work. They also answer listener questions about individual and small business relief. Our guests:
- Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Martin Birmingham, CEO of Five Star Bank
- Emily Cohen, attorney with Harter, Secrest & Emery
- Todd Butler, president and CEO of Causewave Community Partners