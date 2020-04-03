© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing how people affected by COVID-19 can access assistance through the CARES Act

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 3, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
The Rochester Area Community Foundation is offering a webinar to help people and organizations affected by the pandemic better understand the CARES Act.

This hour, we’re joined by experts who will be leading to webinar. They discuss how organizations can access the federally-backed forgivable loans available through the program and how they work. They also answer listener questions about individual and small business relief. Our guests:

