© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing recommendations for colon cancer screenings

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 22 men and 1 in 24 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer during their lifetimes. There are multiple screening tools available for this type of cancer; doctors say those tools can help them find the cancer early, and in some cases, help prevent it.

This hour, we discuss colon cancer screenings with local medical professionals who tell us what we need to know. We also hear from two GI patients about their experiences. Our guests:

  • Dr. Danielle Marino, M.D., gastroenterologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Patrick Okolo, M.D., gastroenterologist at Rochester Regional Health
  • Mike Tedesco, manager of health systems at the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region
  • Tina Cottone, GI patient at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and director of Strollin for the Colon 5K Run/Walk
  • Katie Papas, colon cancer survivor

*For more information about screenings for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancers, click here.

Tags

Arts & Lifecolon cancer1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
  • Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
    Connections
    Connections: Colon Cancer
    Evan Dawson
    ,
    A first-of-its-kind study shows that achieving the goal of an 80% screening rate for people age 50 and older by 2018 would have a substantial impact…
Load More