Connections: Discussing recommendations for colon cancer screenings

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 22 men and 1 in 24 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer during their lifetimes. There are multiple screening tools available for this type of cancer; doctors say those tools can help them find the cancer early, and in some cases, help prevent it.

This hour, we discuss colon cancer screenings with local medical professionals who tell us what we need to know. We also hear from two GI patients about their experiences. Our guests:

Dr. Danielle Marino, M.D., gastroenterologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Dr. Patrick Okolo, M.D., gastroenterologist at Rochester Regional Health

Mike Tedesco, manager of health systems at the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region

Tina Cottone, GI patient at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and director of Strollin for the Colon 5K Run/Walk

Katie Papas, colon cancer survivor

*For more information about screenings for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancers, click here.