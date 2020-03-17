Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing National Safe Place Week
We discuss National Safe Place Week. Safe Place programs across the country help teens in crisis find a place to stay and connects them with resources in a variety of areas. Rochester’s Center for Youth is a Safe Place partner, and it works with entities across the community to help teens in need.
This hour, we’re joined by leaders from the program and its partners to discuss how it works and its impact. We also address how it is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
- Bill Carpenter, CEO of the Regional Transit Authority
- Sparkle Wells, program manager for Safe Outreach and Safe Place