Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing National Safe Place Week

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 17, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

We discuss National Safe Place Week. Safe Place programs across the country help teens in crisis find a place to stay and connects them with resources in a variety of areas. Rochester’s Center for Youth is a Safe Place partner, and it works with entities across the community to help teens in need.

This hour, we’re joined by leaders from the program and its partners to discuss how it works and its impact. We also address how it is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
