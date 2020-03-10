© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How well do public schools teach climate change?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

How well do public schools teach climate change? A new book aims to educate the educators who are doing the work of teaching climate change to students in Kindergarten and beyond. The authors have some serious criticisms of what is, and is not, being taught in most schools. They also examine the inconsistencies and the cultural forces involved in teaching climate change. They’re part of an event focusing on public education in climate change adaptation.

In studio:

  • Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the environment and society department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"
  • Don Duggan-Haas, director of teacher programs at PRI's Museum of the Earth, and president of the NAGT
  • Celia Darling, senior at Webster Thomas High School, and director of finance for the New York Youth Climate Leaders
  • Anna Cerosaletti, sophomore at Penfield High School, and Rochester youth director for the New York Youth Climate Leaders

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
