Connections: RTS CEO Bill Carpenter on what to expect from Reimagine RTS

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

What’s new with RTS? This hour, we sit down with RTS CEO Bill Carpenter who shares a number of updates.

Reimagine RTS is a redesign of Monroe County’s public transit system that’s set to launch on June 29th. RTS is also launching new mobile technology and adding electric buses.

Carpenter joins us in studio to discuss the work underway with these projects and what customers can expect both now and by the end of June. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
