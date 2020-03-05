Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: RTS CEO Bill Carpenter on what to expect from Reimagine RTS
What’s new with RTS? This hour, we sit down with RTS CEO Bill Carpenter who shares a number of updates.
Reimagine RTS is a redesign of Monroe County’s public transit system that’s set to launch on June 29th. RTS is also launching new mobile technology and adding electric buses.
Carpenter joins us in studio to discuss the work underway with these projects and what customers can expect both now and by the end of June. In studio:
- Bill Carpenter, CEO of RTS