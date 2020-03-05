Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Super Tuesday results with local Democrats
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after falling short on Super Tuesday. He’s now supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads the Democratic candidates in delegates. Bernie Sanders finished second in the delegate count; Elizabeth Warren did not win any states and announced Thursday morning she was suspending her campaign.
Our guests this hour share their reactions to the Super Tuesday results and discuss what’s next for the Democratic Party. Our guests:
- Mary Lupien, delegate for Bernie Sanders, and member of Rochester City Council
- Marvin Stepherson, delegate for Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Devin McAndrew-Greiner, Joe Biden supporter, and graduate student