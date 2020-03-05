Connections: Discussing the Super Tuesday results with local Democrats

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 5, 2020
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after falling short on Super Tuesday. He’s now supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads the Democratic candidates in delegates. Bernie Sanders finished second in the delegate count; Elizabeth Warren did not win any states and announced Thursday morning she was suspending her campaign.

Our guests this hour share their reactions to the Super Tuesday results and discuss what’s next for the Democratic Party. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
