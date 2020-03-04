© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Britton Bradford and Christopher Washington on their journeys to creative professions

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 4, 2020
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Britton Bradford is a local artist and a talented basketball player. Growing up as an African American youth, he thought his only options for career success were as a rapper or as a professional athlete. But now, he's a successful artist and says he wishes he had known there were other opportunities available to him.

Christopher Washington is a local designer with a similar story. He found success in the fashion scene after thinking basketball was his only path to the professional world.

Both men join us to share their stories and to discuss how to change the culture of expectations for African American youth. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
