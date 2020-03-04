Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Britton Bradford and Christopher Washington on their journeys to creative professions
Britton Bradford is a local artist and a talented basketball player. Growing up as an African American youth, he thought his only options for career success were as a rapper or as a professional athlete. But now, he's a successful artist and says he wishes he had known there were other opportunities available to him.
Christopher Washington is a local designer with a similar story. He found success in the fashion scene after thinking basketball was his only path to the professional world.
Both men join us to share their stories and to discuss how to change the culture of expectations for African American youth. In studio:
- Britton Bradford, artist
- Christopher Washington, designer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker